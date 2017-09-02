Ashwani Lohani awards drivers who saved lives in Nagpur-Mumbai Doronto Express

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 2: Virendra Singh and Abhay Kumar, the drivers were felicitated by Ashwani Lohani, the Railway Board Chiarman . The drivers prevented a major accident in the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express with their alertness and presence of mind. Virendra Singh and Abhay Kumar applied the brakes after they realized that the track ahead was damaged. By the time the train reached the defective spot, the speed was considerably reduced.

Though the incident resulted in the derailment of the locomotive and nine coaches between Asangaon and Vasind stations of Igatpuri-Kalyan section on Tuesday, it did not result in injury to any of the passengers as the speed was considerably reduced due to quick and prompt action by the staff. Despite the fact that they were involved in the accident, they gained composure and alerted the control room about the gravity of the situation which led to the immediate switching off of the supply of both the lines by control, thereby avoiding a serious consequence.

Both of them were felicitated and awarded a sum of Rs. 5000 each. (ANI)