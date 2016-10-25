Asian Games 2018 : Indonesia hopes to get over 20 gold medals

Jakarta, Oct 25 : Indonesia Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi on Tuesday said he expected the country’s athletes to bag at least 20 gold medals when they host the 2018 Asian Games.

The minister said the medals are expected to come from badminton, weightlifting, rowing, judo, karate, boxing and athletics among others, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We hope to get at least 20 gold medals and ascend to the big eight nations. This is our priority achievement in the Games,” Nahrawi said in a statement.

He added that his ministry would monitor progress of national athletes accordingly in such a manner as to allow them to meet expectations within the next two years.

The monitoring would apply especially to athletes who took part in the Rio Olympics and national sporting events, the minister said.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the 18th Asian Games from August to September 2018. The last time Indonesia hosted the event was in 1962.

South Sumatra’s provincial capital of Palembang and the national capital city Jakarta have been designated as host cities.

–IANS