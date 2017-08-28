Asian Open Figure Skating 2017: India’s Priyam Tated grabs bronze medal

New Delhi, August 28: Young and talented skating champion Priyam Tated has made India proud yet gain. This year in the Asian Open Figure skating Trophy which was held in Hong Kong from August 2 to 5, Young talented skater from Vizag, Priyam Tated won a bronze medal in the junior category i.e age group of 13 to 19 years.

16 countries had participated in Asian Open Figure skating Trophy from all across the globe. Priyam Tated has represented India in various International platforms. Priyam Tated is a student of standard 9 at Shri Chaitanya School. He has started skating since the age of 3 in 2006. He is a rising star in the international arena of skating. His career graph so far has been outstanding.

International Level Medals:-

Bronze Medal in Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy – 2nd Aug – 5 Aug 2017 held in Hongkong.

Silver Medal in 17th Asian Roller Skating Championship 23rd Oct – 29th Oct 2016 at Lishui, China.

Gold Medal in Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy 2016 held at Manila Philippines from 04-07 Aug 2016.

Silver Medal in 11th Malaysia Open National Figure Skating Championship 15th Apr – 16th Apr 2016 at Icescape Ice Rink Kuala Lumpur.

Bronze Medal in ISU World Development Trophy 06 Apr – 11 Apr 2015 at Kuala lumpur.

Priyam Tated has won a number of National level, State level and District Level competitions as well. His twin brother Pratham Tated who is also an International skater stood 4th in the Asian open in Junior Men Category. Priyam has been inspired by his sister, Divya Tated who is also an international skater. Priyam Tated will now be representing India in the World Roller Games 2017, slated to be held in Nainjing, China from August 27- September 10, 2017.

