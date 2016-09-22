Asia’s New Geopolitical Axis ‘China-Pak’ joins against India after Uri Attack

New Delhi, Sept 22: Even as international community has extended support, the love affair with Asian nations, prominently China, is becoming dull for India. The number of emerging issues with Pakistan have caught the eye of political pundits and policy watchers.

China, on Wednesday, made a statement pointing that Pakistan’s position on Kashmir will be better understood by international community.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, during his meeting with Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of UNGA Meet, also added that Beijing attaches great importance to the Islamabad’s position on Kashmir.

Chinese Premier said his country would stand with Pakistan. “We support Pakistan and will speak for Pakistan at every forum.”

Chinese premier hoped to play the role of a ‘catalyst’ to see that the situation between India and Pakistan should not escalate after ‘Uri attack’. This is because China’s major investment under the prestigious CPEC project passes through this region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Premier also stated that Pakistan was a victim o terror. “We are ready to play constructive role in improvement of relations between Pakistan and India,” the Chinese Premier added.

Li said China will stand with Pakistan; we support Pakistan and we will speak for Pakistan at every forum. China, which has invested $ 46 billion for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), can never leave Pakistan unsupported.

This Billion Dollar project is considered to be a part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, and covers some of the most sensitive region including Balochistan and Sindh provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“We are thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for investing huge resources for the safety and security of Chinese personnel in Pakistan,” Li Keqiang said, according to Geo.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Lu Kang noted that it is shocking to hear reports of attack.

“We want to express our deep sympathies and condolences to the affected families and the injured. China opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. We are concerned about this escalation and rising temperatures surrounding Kashmir situation.”

Beijing also called for dialogue and consultation to resolve the India-Pakistan differences and enhance counter terrorism cooperation. “Only this way can they safeguard peace and security in their region”, Lu said.

India has recently called on China to be more sensitive to its concerns on terrorism.

While China is itself worried about the Jihadist threat in its Xinjiang region bordering PoK, it has continued to shield Pakistan against any international pressure to crack down on groups like the Jaish-e-Muhammad, said to be behind the Uri attack.

Pakistan PM Nawaz said that Pakistan- China relations are going well, and that the relationship has entered a different phase.

China-Pakistan relationship

According to Andrew Small, author of the ‘China-Pakistan axis: Asia’s new geopolitics’ , China will continue to bolster Pakistan’ military and developing navy will be the next phase of this. Moreover CPEC is a fully militarized project.

“Asia Pacific peace weighs more heavily for the Chinese leadership, intrinsically, at the moment. You have the pattern of submarines in Sri Lanka, Maldives, and in Pakistan and I think they expect to be able to expand their presence in the Indian Ocean, but they are substantially weaker there. The Indians and the Americans are in a substantially stronger position there,” Mr. Small said.

However, the relations between India and China have been under a strain for several reasons, including the economic corridor that India has objected to as it traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On China’s opposition to India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group membership, Mr. Small believes Beijing will continue to stick to its stand that India’s membership was contingent on a “process”.

However, he added that if a process would allow India to become a member later this year and would open a door for Pakistan, it would be a “harder call” for China to hold out.