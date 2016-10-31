She asked for a Wedding Anniversary Gift, and He presented Her with a Divorce

Islamabad, Oct 31: She asked for a wedding anniversary gift, and he presented her with a divorce, Pakistan media quoted Reham, the ex wife of Imran khan  as saying.
She told that she had jokingly mentioned on October 31 last year, that she wanted a present ahead of the couple’s wedding anniversary. “He divorced me instead,” she said.

Then added – “Let’s pray he doesn’t do something like this with Pakistan.”
Imran and his party planning to hold massive protests in Islamabad on November 2 to protest Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif allegedly being implicated in the Panama Papers leak.
Yesterday, Imran instructed all his party workers throughout the country to reach his Bani Gala neighbourhood ahead of the planned lockdown of the capital at any cost, to join him ahead of the party’s ‘show of force,’ as reported by Pak media.
The cricketer-turned-politician’s second marriage to British TV presenter Reham lasted a mere 10 months and ended early November last year.
Last year in an interview with a Pakistani daily, Reham talked about how the two of them turned out to be of completely different personalities.
“I tried to talk to him, I’m very talkative and I’m very chatty but, you know, you can’t exactly with Imran Khan. You can’t discuss the colour of the curtains, you can only talk politics. You cannot exactly discuss Bollywood films with him. God knows I tried,” she told the Pakistani newspaper
“He’s not very romantic. He never gave me anything, not even a wedding band” she added.
