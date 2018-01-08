Asking madrasas to put PM Modi's photo is against Sharia, says Darul Uloom fatwa dept Chairman.

U’khand, Jan 8: Asking madrasas to put PM Modi’s photo is against Sharia, said Darul Uloom fatwa dept Chairman

He said, “It’s against Sharia. There had never been ordering to put photos of any PM ever, why now? Govt must think before issuing orders which affect Sharia, religion & sentiments.”

It's against Sharia. There had never been order to put photos of any PM ever, why now? Govt must think before issuing orders which affects Sharia, religion & sentiments: Mufti Arshad Farooqui, Darul Uloom fatwa dept Chairman on U'khand Govt asking madrasas to put PM Modi's photos

During last week, many Madrassas in Dehradun, Uttarakhand have reportedly refused to display Narendra Modi’s pictures in the premises on religious grounds.

The government had issued order sometimes back, asking all the government educational establishments to display the picture of Prime Minister in their premises.

The decision was turned down by the regulatory body of Madrassas on ‘religious grounds’. An official of the Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board said that various madrassas members are opposed to the directive as they feel that it is an attempt to infringe on the norms of Islam.

The UMEB also came out making it clear that the Islamic educational institutions coming under it would not adhere to the government order. The main contention is that Islam disapproves putting up any picture inside a madrassa,

The directive had said, “take a pledge to ensure building a new India by 2022 in accordance with the vision of PM Modi and put up a picture of the Prime Minister on your premises.”