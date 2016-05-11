AskmeBazaar announces the launch of Automobile Category, offers online booking of 2- wheelers

Noida, May 11: AskmeBazaar.com on Wednesday announced the launch of the automobile category on its portal.

The company has ventured into two-wheelers (scooters and motorbikes) and will be offering 2-wheelers from 4 renowned brands namely Honda, Piaggio, Suzuki and Royal Enfield.

The company is booking orders from Pune in the initial phase and will soon be launching online bookings for automobiles in other major metropolitan cities like Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, Bangalore and Chennai.

The entire booking to delivery process has been automated to deliver convenience of online and includes processes like vehicle registration, finance and insurance. Also, AskMeCashbacks will be available for every booking, as a part of the inaugural offer.

The automobile industry in India has the potential to generate up to $300 billion in annual revenue by 2026, create 65 million additional jobs and contribute to over 12 per cent to India’s GDP, as per the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26, a roadmap prepared jointly by the Government of India and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Speaking on the launch of this new category, Kiran Murthi, CEO, AskmeBazaar.com, said, “Automobile through e-commerce is a relatively untapped category. We plan to go big in terms of expanding this new category to newer cities in India. We intend to create the largest and most comprehensive automobile ecosystem by integrating dealers of 2-wheeler / 4-wheeler automobiles, accessory sellers, and sellers for tyres, batteries etc.”

Murthi added, “We are starting with the launch of the two-wheeler segment which commands a whopping 81% of the market share of the auto sector in India, as per statistics available on SIAM website.We have started this category in the city of Pune and will now be adding Delhi/NCR region next as we gradually move to other major metropolitan cities in India.”

The company plans to nurture an automobile ecosystem comprising of sellers from various categories like automobile, batteries, tyres, repairs, accessories, financers and insurance agents to provide a seamless shopping experience to AskmeBazaar buyers.