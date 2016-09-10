Assam BJP MLA Moran abducted nephew released by ULFA-I in Arunachal

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP MLA Bolin Chetias abducted nephew Kuldeep Moran was released today by his abductors, the ULFA-Independent led by Paresh Barua, in a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh where he was handed over to his father and uncle in the presence of civil and police officials.

Kuldeep was release at Limbubasti area of Arunachal Pradesh from where he was kidnapped a month ago.

To reporters queries on how he was brought to Limbubasti, Moran said he had walked from the location where he was kept in hiding and on the condition of his health, he said, “You can see I am very tired, I walked a long distance to here.”

Asked if he was tortured, Kuldeep replied in the negative.

While receiving his son, Kuldeeps father expressed his gratitude to the ULFA-I for releasing his son without payment of the demanded ransom of Rs one crore.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police were jointly working on the safe release of Kuldeep from Changlang district of the neighbouring state where from he was kidnapped.

The kidnap caught media attention when the ULFA-I sent a video to TV news channels here showing Kuldeep Moran surrounded by a group of its armed masked militants and he was heard appealing Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal to secure his early release and his family to pay the ransom.

Kuldeep was also seen narrating his plight about his deteriorating health and fears that his life was in danger as he could be caught in a crossfire between his kidnappers and the security forces