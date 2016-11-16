Assam: Cash van attacked in Tinsukia, 1 dead and 2 injured

Dispur, Nov 16: A cash van attacked by unidentified people in Pengeri near Digboi in Tinsukia district here. 1 Person killed and 2 injured in the incident.

Person killed in firing identified as Abhijit Paul.

It is a mere attempt to loot the van. Van was going to Domdooma to collect money for weekly salary.

According to preliminary sources Suspected militants open fire on private van ferrying cash for tea garden workers.

More details of the incident are waiting…