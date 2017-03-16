Assam CM backs singer Nahid Afrin against fatwa

Guwahati, Mar 16: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today condemned the purported issue of a ruling by some mullahs in Assam against upcoming singer Nahid Afrin and termed it as despicable, adding that such a move cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. In a statement here, Mr Sonowal said, “Such a ruling against practicing art and culture is unacceptable and is tantamount to infringement of one’s freedom of cultural rights.”

In the light of the alleged fatwa, the chief minister has directed the State Police to provide security cover to Nahid. Mr Sonowal had a telephonic conversation with Nahid and assured of all steps to ensure her security so that she can continue pursuing her vocations fearlessly and bring laurels to the State.

He also said that the state government is committed to providing security to all artistes in Assam and maintain an environment conducive to pursue art and culture. He pointed that a section of vicious force is trying to disturb the age-old bonhomie of Assam and the state’s amity and integrity would be upheld at any cost so that people belonging to Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, hills and plains can live peacefully, depicting the ethos of unity in diversity.

As many as 46 individuals and representatives of various Islamic organisations had reportedly signed and circulated a ‘fatwa’ yesterday in Udali in Hojai district of central Assam against ‘Indian Idol’ fame singer from the state Nahid Afrin, asking her not to perform on stage at a function she has been invited to in the area on March 25 next. The signatories, who are purportedly mullahs and teachers of local mosques and madrassas, have termed all forms of entertainment, like singing and dancing, as against Shariat laws and asked the young singer to abstain from it.