Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal happy with first invesment of Rs 1300cr by Patanjali Ayurved food park in Assam

Guwahati,Nov7:The BJP-led government in Assam got its first big investor on Sunday with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laying the foundation stone of a Rs 1000-crore herbal and mega food park to be set up by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda near Tezpur, about 180 kms from Guwahati.

Patanjali Ayurved will hire around 5000 people at its upcoming Rs 1,300-crore facility in Assam by the end of this fiscal year.

This industry will not only provide jobs to hundreds of unemployed local youth, but also contribute towards producing organic products. Simultaneously, farmers of the state will also be benefited, while it being a non-polluting industry that will encourage plantation of various medicinal and other herbs and plants, will also contribute towards maintaining ecological balance,” Sonowal, who laid the foundation stone in the presence of Baba Ramdev, Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Rajen Gohain among others, said.

The Patanjali Herbal and Mega Food Park, which is being set up in an area of 150 acres in the AIDC complex at Balipara near Tezpur, will manufacture a wide range of products including cosmetics, nutrition and kitchen essentials, an Assam government press release said. It also said that the 6.57 lakh MTPA food park would create direct employment for over 4,000 people.

It was however not immediately known whether Ramdev has been allotted the 150 acres of land by the Assam government free of cost or at a low premium. Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) however was allotted 3828 bigha 4 katha and 15 lessa land in Chirang district of Assam by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to set up the country’s largest herbal medicinal plants farm, along with a factory. While the land was allotted in 2014, several groups have been protesting against the allotment as it will reportedly lead to eviction of a number of families.