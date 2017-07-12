Assam Flood: More than 50 percent region of the Kaziranga National Park has submerged

Assam, July 12: Floods in Assam cross the danger level after incessant rains hit several parts of the Kaziranga National Park.

More than 50 percent region of the national park has submerged.

Assistant Conservator of the national park M Das told ANI, “Elephants, Rhinos and Deer have migrated to Karbi Hills. Flood level is expected to rise.”

Divisional Forest Officer Rohini B Saikia said that most of the strayed animals are crossing the National Highway 37 and are taking shelter in Karbi hills.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid a visit to Lahorighat of the state’s Morigaon district and took stock of the measures that the Water Resources Department has taken so far to control the menace.

He directed the department to take immediate steps to contain erosion.

Sonowal convened a high-level meeting at the circuit house, Morigaon, and reviewed the situation emanated from flood and erosion in the district.

