Assam mullahs issue fatwa against singer Nahid Afrin

Guwahati, March 15: 42 clerics of Assam have issued a fatwa against reality singing star Nahid Afrin, who was the first runner-up of a musical reality TV show season 2015, asking her to end performing in public.

According to media reports, the fatwa (a ruling on a point of Islamic law given by a recognized authority) has been issued against Nahid, to keeping in view an upcoming event that was to be held on March 25.

Since the place of the event was in the neighborhood of a mosque and a graveyard, the Muslim clerics have announced to ban her singing programmes and have asked her to stop performing in public.

The Guwahati Police said they were investigating whether the religious fatwa was a reaction to Nahid Afrin recently performing songs against terrorism, including the ISIS terror group.

“We are looking at this angle as well,” Additional Director General of Police (special branch) Pallab Bhattacharya said.

Pamphlets bearing the fatwa in Assamese language and the names of the clerics were distributed across Hojai and Nagaon districts in central Assam on Tuesday.

As per the fatwa, a March 25 programme at Udali Sonai Bibi College in Lanka, Assam, where Nahid Afrin, 16, is scheduled to perform is “against the Sharia law”.

“If anti-Sharia acts like musical nights are held on grounds surrounded by masjids, idgahs, madrassas and graveyards, our future generations will attract the wrath of Allah,” the fatwa said.

The young singer Nahid Afrin, a Class X student who lives in Biswanath Chariali, was shocked when she first heard about the fatwa against her.

“I was shocked and broken from inside at first. But, many Muslim singers gave me inspiration to not quit music. I will never do so,” Nahid said.

“I think my music is God’s gift to me. I believe it must be properly utilized; not doing so is ignoring God,” Nahid added.

Nahid Afrin, who made her Bollywood singing debut for actress Sonakshi Sinha in the 2016 movie ‘Akira’, first rose to stardom after a successful spell on a reality singing show in the year 2015.

