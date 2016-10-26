Assam: Political parties and organisations urge low-key Diwali celebrations

Guwahati, Oct 26 : Several organisations in Assam on Wednesday appealed to the people to celebrate the October 30 Diwali festival on a low key to commemorate 88 civilians who died in serial blasts in the state eight years ago.

The anti-talk faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) had triggered nine blasts across Assam, leaving 88 persons dead, in 2008.

“The state’s people should remember how the worst-ever terrorist attack tore Assam apart on October 30, 2008. We must respect those who lost their lives due to terrorists,” said All Assam Students Union Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya.

He said the celebrations should be in tune with the solemnity of the commemoration.

All Assam Tribal Sangha also appealed to the people to avoid bursting of crackers to honour the terror victims.

“Everyone can celebrate Diwali, but it should be restrained. We can pay tribute to the serial blasts victims by avoiding extravaganza like bursting of crackers,” said Sangha General Secretary Aditya Khakhlary.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesman Apurba Kumar Bhattacharyya expressed sorrow over the deaths in the 2008 serial blasts and said everyone should take a pledge on the day to fight terrorism.

“One should not restrain people from celebrating the festival. However, it should also be an occasion to take a pledge to fight against all kinds of terrorism and violence,” Bhattacharyya said.

The 2008 Assam bombings occurred on 30 October 2008, before noon in markets in Guwahati city and the surrounding area of western Assam. Reports indicated as many as eighteen bombs went off, causing at least 88 deaths and 470 injuries

Nine bomb blasts in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta Road and Bongaigaon had killed 88 people and injured 540, a day after Diwali on October 30, 2008.

Of the 88 dead, 53 were killed in three blasts in Guwahati, 20 in three blasts in Kokrajhar and 15 in two blasts in Barpeta Road. There was no casualty in the explosion in Bongaigaon.

