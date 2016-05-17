Assam polls: Gogoi junior shrugs off exit poll predictions, assures victory for Cong

New Delhi, May 17 : After the pollsters predicted that the Congress will be dislodged from Assam and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will open an account in the North-East, Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the numbers which the exit polls forecasted aren’t true, assuring that the grand old party yet again will make a comeback in the state.

Gaurav told ANI, “The numbers aren’t true, that is not the final result, the Congress will win in Assam. The people of the state will choose a government who can run the state peacefully.”

Gaurav further said that in West Bengal the alliance of Congress and left will give a tough time to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

The exit polls predicted an anti-incumbent mood in all states except West Bengal. All polls predicted a BJP win in Assam, raising party hopes of its first government in a north-eastern state when votes are counted May 19.

According to the poll survey by ABP news, the BJP is expected to bag 81 while Congress is likely to get 33 seats. Assam’s regional party AIUDF is expected to bag 10 seats.

Axis-My India’s survey on the other hand predicts BJP to bag anywhere between 79-93 seats in the 126 seats Assam assembly, while the Congress is likely to get anywhere between 26-33 seats.

News Nation survey pegs BJP at 63-67 seats, Congress at 47-50 seats and AIUDF is expected to bag 7-11 seats in Assam.

The predictions for West Bengal are as follows:

ABP exit poll – BJP 1, TMC 178, Left 110, Others 5

Axis -My India exit poll – BJP 2-6, TMC 233-253, Left 38-51, Others 2-5

India TV- C Voter exit poll – BJP 2-6, Left + 71-79, TMC 163-171, Others 1-5