Assembly Elections in 5 states in January

December 19, 2016
State Assembly Election 2016

New Delhi, DEc 19: The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for elections to five state assembliesThe announcement for the five state polls — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur — will take place any day now, but definitely by December 24, according to knowledgeable sources.

The election process will be completed well before February 1, the day of the Union Budget presentation for the Modi government.

The Congress party has already written to the Election Commission to ensure that the five state assembly elections take place before the Budget so that the government is not able to influence the voters through the Budget.

