UP Assembly polls : Madhumita murder case convict Amarmani Tripathi’s son given ticket by Samajwadi Party

Lucknow, Oct 03: Madhumita murder case convict Amarmani Tripathi’s son Amanmani given ticket by SP to fight from Nautanwa in upcoming UP Assembly polls.

Amarmani, convicted along with wife Madhumani in the murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla, is in judicial custody. He was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of Shukla with whom he allegedly had an affair. She was murdered in May 2003.

Her post-mortem report stated she was pregnant and a DNA test matched it with Amarmani who was sentenced in 2007.

Amanmani was arrested in the death of his wife who was killed in an accident.