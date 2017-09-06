Assistant Commissioner of Police caught harassing a lady sub-inspector during anti-NEET protest in Tamil Nadu.

In a disturbing video that has gone viral on the Internet, a man can be seen repeatedly groping and molesting a woman who is trapped in a sea of people. The struggling woman attempts to push away his hand over and over again but to no avail.

The man here is an Assistant Commissioner of Police who has been caught harassing a lady sub-inspector on camera during an anti-NEET protest in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on September 4 while people were protesting for 17-year-old Anitha, who took her life after she was unable to get a medical seat.

The police were trying to clear out the protesters who had gathered at Gandhipuram, Coimbatore.

An internal investigation into the case has been ordered. No action has been taken against the Assistant Commissioner as yet.