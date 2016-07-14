Asthma death rate hikes as it become more severe and harder to treat in elderly patients

England , July 14: Deaths from asthma have reached the highest level in more than a decade. Women aged 65 and over were most at risk, making up nearly two thirds of deaths from the illness last year. It is thought the ageing population, with growing numbers of older people developing asthma, is partly behind the rise in deaths as the condition tends to be more severe and harder to treat in the elderly.

But experts also say patients not getting basic levels of urgent care is also a factor.

It has also been warned that many sufferers do not realise the potential seriousness of the condition because it is so common, according to a report published by dailymail.co.uk.

Britain is one of the worst countries in Europe for both asthma levels – it affects around 5.4million people in the UK, including 1.1million children – and the death rate from asthma, with an average of 3.5 people dying every day from the condition in England and Wales.

A major review in 2014 found two thirds of fatalities could have been prevented with good care but that seven in ten patients do not receive care that meets basic standards.

Asthma causes wheezing, chest tightness, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Symptoms can suddenly worsen during an attack and the lining of the airways become swollen, stopping the sufferer from breathing.

The latest figures, from the Office for National Statistics, showed that last year, 1,302 people died from asthma in England and Wales – up 17 per cent on 2014 and the highest level since 2003.

Of these, 938 fatalities were women, of whom 811 were aged 65 or over. It means older women make up 62 per cent of all asthma deaths in the country.

Dr Samantha Walker, deputy chief executive of Asthma UK, said the figures were ‘tragic’ and ‘really alarming’.

She added: ‘It is becoming increasingly clear that there are different sub-types of asthma but, in contrast to childhood asthma, we know far less about asthma that affects older adults.

What we do know is that it doesn’t tend to get better, that it is usually more serious and severe than asthma in children, and that treatment options are extremely limited.

‘This means we desperately need greater investment in research to find new treatments for this type of asthma to alleviate the distress and suffering that are associated with it.’

She warned older people may fail to take their asthma seriously, especially if they suffer from other medical problems.

‘It is really important for older people with asthma to get their flu jabs, go for their annual asthma review, have an asthma action plan agreed with their GP or practice nurse and take their medication as prescribed,’ she added.

The 2014 review, which was led by the Royal College of Physicians and looked at asthma deaths between 2012 and 2013, found that in most fatalities, either the patient, medical staff or both failed to realise the severity of the situation.

Half of sufferers who died did so before they had sought medical help or before emergency care could be provided.

Around a fifth had attended A&E with an asthma attack at least once in the previous year, with one in ten having been discharged from hospital in the last month.

Patients who died had tended to have underused their ‘preventer’ inhalers, which supply a low dose of drugs directly into the airways to reduce swelling, while over-relying on ‘reliever’ inhalers meant to provide a bigger dose for one-off relief.

Their condition was often poorly managed and many were being treated for mild asthma when actually they had severe asthma, which had not been recognised by either themselves or their doctor.