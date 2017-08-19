Astrologers warn US and Donald Trump of their future affected by Aug 21st total solar eclipse

Washington,August19:Donald Trump’s future, astrologers say, is written in the stars, and they’re predicting Monday’s total solar eclipse will have serious consequences for the 45th president and for the country. Elissa Robinson/DFP

Donald Trump’s future, astrologers say, is written in the stars, and they predict Monday’s total solar eclipse will have serious consequences for the 45th president and the country.

The movement of stars and planets have an impact on people, according to astrologers. And that has some worried.

“I am genuinely concerned about the future of our country with all that is happening on his chart,” said Rebecca Gordon, a New York-based astrologer and author who writes for Harper’s Bazaar.

Trump was born on June 14, 1946, during a lunar eclipse. Though his sun sign is in the astrological sign of Gemini, he has Leo rising at 29 degrees of the star Regulus, and Mars in fiery Sagittarius, Gordon said.

His chart, she said, is filled with “fire and fury,” the same words he used to describe how America would respond to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s escalating threats of nuclear attack. “I can’t believe he used those words,” she said.

Eclipses tend to usher in sweeping change, especially those like the one we’ll see Monday at 29 degrees of Leo, which matches almost precisely the star Regulus on Trump’s chart. “It’s probably one of the most crucial times in his life right now,” Gordon said.

This eclipse falls on his Mars, which rules anger and power, Gordon said. “It activates his Mars plant, his angry planet. Hence, we see the demeanor he has when speaking about North Korea and the sense of animosity and terror and rage.”

Shelley Ackerman, a New York-based astrologer, says this eclipse cycle harkens back to the total solar eclipse of February 1979. Shortly before, the Ayatollah Khomeini seized power in Iran. A few weeks later, the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster occurred in Pennsylvania.

“Eclipses have historically coincided with the birth and death of monarchs, the beginnings and ends of particular eras, and of course, it hits Donald Trump’s chart in a big way. And we’re seeing that now. Look at him. You know, he’s under fire.”