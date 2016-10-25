Astronomers uncover detailed new map of Milky Way galaxy

Berlin,Sydney,Oct25:Scientists have used two of the world’s largest telescopes to produce a new, super-detailed map of the MilkyWay galaxy.

Astronomers in Germany and Australia charted hydrogen — the most abundant element in space and the main component of stars and galaxies — to give an unprecedented view of the Milky Way.
The map shows the concentration of stars and dwarf galaxies across the skies.
A map of the Milky Way showing concentrations of hydrogen. The Magellanic Clouds can be seen at the lower right.
“We’ve been able to produce a whole-sky image that in many ways is greater than the sum of its parts,” Lister Staveley-Smith of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) told CNN.
“The new map gives us a much more coherent view of the sky and enables a better understanding of the Milky Way.”
Naomi McClure-Griffiths from the Australian National University (ANU) said the study revealed for the first time the fine details of structures between stars in the Milky Way.
“Very small gas clouds appear to have helped form stars in the Milky Way over billions of years,” she said in a statement.
She said the map would be used to answer the big questions about the Milky Way and neighboring galaxies.
“How does the Milky Way get the new gas it requires to continue forming stars? And where are all of the small dwarf galaxies that must surround our Milky Way? The next steps will be exciting,” she said.
Data from telescopes in Germany and Australia was used to create the Milky Way hydrogen map.
