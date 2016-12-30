Asuras trying to disturb demonetisation yagna, quips Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 30: Comparing the Opposition to an ‘asura’ who tries to disturb peace during a ‘yagna’, NDA managers lashed out at them while hailing the success of demonetisation.

As the scrapping of high-value bank notes completed 50 days, information and broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu claimed the move improved cashless transactions without affecting agriculture.

He also took potshots at the Opposition, saying, “Some asuras always try to disturb peace during yagna (demonetisation).” He added, “India has changed but the Congress has not changed”, while claiming that despite demonetisation, rabi crops were sown in 573.42 lakh hectares, which is higher than the average sowing for the past five years at 539.06 lakh hectare.

Naidu dubbed the note ban an effective “anti-scam vaccine’ and said demonetisation was an anti-corruption plan as per their 2014 mandate.