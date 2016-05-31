ASUS wins 16 awards at ‘Computex 2016’

Mumbai, May 31 : Taiwan-based computer hardware company ASUS on Tuesday announced that its products won four “Best Choice” and 12 “d&i” (design and innovation) awards at the five-day international information technology event “Computex 2016” at the Taipei World Trade Centre.

The ZenFone 3 Ultra smartphone won the “Best Choice Golden Award” while ZenBook 3 notebook, ZenBeam Go E1Z projector and ROG GT51 gaming desktop won the Best Choice Award in the Computer and System, Peripherals and 3D Printing and Gaming categories, respectively, at the exposition that began on Tuesday.

The ZenBook 3 and ROG GT51 also won the Computex d&i Award along with 10 additional products.

ZenBook 3 weighs 910 gram, is 11.9mm thick and features Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, a USB Type-C port, a high-resolution 12.5-inch slim-bezel display, powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon audio, a backlit keyboard with full-size keys and up to nine hours of battery life.

ROG GT51 is a gaming desktop with gamer-friendly features. Powered by a liquid-cooled 6th-generation Intel Core i7-6700K processor with Turbo Gear NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, GT51 delivers a powerful performance.

ZenFone 3 Ultra smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full HD display with wide view angles. The device is equipped with 23MP camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 4,600 mAh battery.

Other products that won awards were ZenBeam Go E1Z — a palm-sized LED projector, versatile in-car dashboard camera Reco Smart, ZenFone 3 smartphone, ZenWatch 2 (WI501Q & WI502Q), ZenBook Flip convertible laptop, ASUS USB-AC68 — a pocket-sized Wi-Fi USB adapter, ASUS BRT-AC828/M2 — an 802.11ac router, ASUS X99-Deluxe II ATX motherboard, ROG Claymore gaming keyboard and ROG G31 Edition 10 gaming desktop.