Asus ‘ZenFone 3’ smartphone to be launched in Taiwan today

May 30, 2016

Taipei, May 30: Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company Asus is expected to launch three models of its new generation ‘ZenFone 3’ flagship devices at Humble House in Taipei today.

The new smartphones are expected to feature USB Type-C ports, fingerprint sensors, and metal frames.

The ZenFone (codenamed as Z106D) will sport a 23-megapixel rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Asus’s products include desktops, laptops, netbooks, mobile phones, networking equipment, monitors, projectors, motherboards, graphics cards, optical storage, multimedia products, peripherals, wearables, servers, workstations, and tablet PCs.

Asus is the world’s fourth largest PC vendor by 2015 unit sales. Asus appears in BusinessWeek’s ‘InfoTech 100’ and ‘Asia’s Top 10 IT Companies’ rankings, and it ranked first in the IT Hardware category of the 2008 Taiwan Top 10 Global Brands survey with a total brand value of USD 1.3 billion.

