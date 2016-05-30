Asus ‘ZenFone 3’ smartphone to be launched in Taiwan today

Taipei, May 30: Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company Asus is expected to launch three models of its new generation ‘ZenFone 3’ flagship devices at Humble House in Taipei today.

The new smartphones are expected to feature USB Type-C ports, fingerprint sensors, and metal frames.

The ZenFone (codenamed as Z106D) will sport a 23-megapixel rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera.

