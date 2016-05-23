ASUS Zenfone Max with huge battery now in India

New Delhi, May 23 : Taiwan-based computer hardware company ASUS on Monday launched a Rs.9,999 smartphone with a huge 5000 mAH battery for users who are on the move and do not like carrying a power bank.

“Zenfone Max” device can give over 900 hours of stand-by time or 37.5 hours of 3G talk-time on a single charge, the company claimed.

Â“The enhanced version of the Zenfone Max with a brand new processor, increased memory and more personalisation options helps us stay true to our ethos and offer an extremely cost-effective high-end luxury product,Â” said Peter Chang, region head and country manager, ASUS India, in a statement.

Â“Zenfone MaxÂ” is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor and provides the users the choice to opt for a 2GB or 3GB RAM variant. The smartphone has 32GB of internal memory and can be expanded up to 64GB.

It sports a thin body design measuring just 5.2 mm. The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow (version 6.0.1) paired with ASUS ZenUI on top of it.

Five battery modes and a Â“power saverÂ” feature helps users manage and extend the battery life even more.

The smartphone comes with an OTG cable that turns the phone into a charger to power up the users’ other gadgets, making it a useful everyday accompaniment.

On the photography front, it packs 13MP rear camera with the ASUS PixelMaster 2.0 technology and dual-LED flash for natural-looking photography and a 5MP front camera.

It also features laser auto-focus technology that helps photography enthusiasts focus on an object in as fast as 0.03 seconds.