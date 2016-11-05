At least 11 civilians killed and 12 others injured in an explosion in Afghanistan

Kabul, November 5: At least 11 civilians have been killed and 12 others injured in an explosion in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province.

The Khaama Press quoted officials, as saying that the incident occurred when a vehicle in which the civilians were travelling hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by militants on a roadside.

The governor’s spokesman Jawid Didar, was quoted as saying that several women and children were among those wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Taliban group is, however, being blamed for the incident. (ANI)