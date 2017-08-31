At least 11 killed in airstrike by foreign troops in Logar province of Afghanistan.

Kabul/Afghanistan, August 31: At least 11 civilians were allegedly killed on Wednesday in an airstrike by foreign troops in the central Logar province of Afghanistan. 11 civilians died and as many as 16 insurgents got injured in the airstrikes, the Tolo News reported a local official, as saying.

The provincial governor, Haleem Fedaye, said that the airstrike took place in the capital of the province, Pil-e-Alam, in which the Taliban insurgents that reportedly hid in civilian houses were targetted by foreign troops.

“Two key Taliban commanders were also killed in the airstrike,” he said. However, he did not provide further details on the airstrike and deaths. Meanwhile, The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Resolute Support Mission, in a statement, said, “The U.S. Forces-Afghanistan is aware of an incident in the Pul-e-Alam district in the Logar province this morning with potential civilian casualties.”

An official investigation has been launched into the incident, the statement added. “The United States Forces-Afghanistan takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and is working with our Afghan partners to determine the facts surrounding this incident,” it said.

More information will be released as appropriate, it added. Earlier on Monday, at least 16 civilians, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes by foreign forces in the Zerkoh district in the Herat province. (ANI)