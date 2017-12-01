At least 11 killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Taliban claims responsibility.

Peshawar/Pakistan, December 1: About eleven people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked the Directorate of Agriculture Extension Students’ hostel on University Road, Peshawar on Friday.

All the militants were killed by the forces in a lightning military operation.

The death toll would be rising as the military operation by the security forces is still continuing.

The responsibility of the attack had been claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The first target of the attackers was the security guard of the premises, following which they made their way inside towards the students’ hostel, according to Geo news.

“They could have wreaked havoc but the police and army successfully neutralised the threat,” he added.

University Road was closed down for traffic after the attack. It is the major artery of the city.

Those injured in the attack were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), located next to the directorate.

Imran Khan the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the terrorist attack.

He tweeted that “Saddened by the condemnable terrorist attack in Peshawar this morning. My prayers to the victims and their families. Commend the rapid response of KP police and army that helped in containing the damage and concluding the operation.”

He appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for its appropriate action against the terrorists.

“The reformed professional KP police force with its special rapid response unit has made a difference in dealing with acts of terrorism in a timely, holistic and coordinated manner,” he said in a tweet.

Dawn quoted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak as saying that although the KP police are “always alert, this incident happened suddenly”.

“The police arrived and took control… Security measures have been taken keeping Eid Miladun Nabi in view. Our police were there soon after the firing started,” he said. (ANI)