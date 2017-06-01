At least 13 dead in Turkish military helicopter crash

| By :

Sirnak [Turkey], June 1 (ANI): At least 13 soldiers were killed after a Turkish military helicopter crashed near Turkey's border with Iraq after hitting a high-voltage transmission line, according to reports.

A Cougar Type military helicopter crashed in the southern Turkish province of Sirnak, Anadolu news quoted the province governor's office as saying in a statement late Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed after striking with a high-voltage power line three minutes after taking off, the statement said.

It added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik is headed to Sirnak.

More details to follow. (ANI)