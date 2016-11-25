At least 15 persons killed and 20 injured in Iran train collision

Tehran, November 25: At least 15 persons were killed and 20 injured when two passenger trains collided in Iran’s northern province of Semnan on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred at Haft-Khan train station near the city of Shahroud, Xinhua news agency Red Crescent Society of Iran official Ali Asghar Ahmadi as saying. Some wagons caught fire.

It is possible that the freezing of electronic system of Svznbany, which controls the movements of trains, caused the accident as the temperature had reached minus 12 degrees Celsius in the region. IANS