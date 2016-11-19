At least 15 persons went missing after ship, boat collision in Indonesia

Jakarta, November 19: At least 15 persons went missing as a ship collided with a boat in East Java province of Indonesia on Saturday, a disaster agency official said.

The collision which took place in waters off Tuban district, involved a Vietnamese-flag ship and an Indonesian sailor boat carrying 27 people, Xinhua news agency quoted Joko Loediyono, head of the district disaster agency, as saying.

All the victims were those aboard the boat, as the rescuers had evacuated 12 of them safely, said the official.

“Search for the missing persons is underway,” Loediyono said.

The ship was loaded with tapioca flour and heading to Tanjung Perak seaport in Surabaya, the provincial capital of East Java, he added.