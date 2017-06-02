At least 25 people injured in ISIS attack at Resort in Manila

New York, June 2: Dozens of people were injured in an open gunfire at Resorts World Manila in Philippines in the early hours of Friday.

Fox News reported that at least 25 people were injured in the shooting and explosions that rocked the resort complex in Pasay City after midnight.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown, following reports of gunfire from unidentified men, who claimed to be part of the ISIS.

Eyewitnesses said they heard two men running into the resort complex with guns , shouting ‘ISIS’ and poured a flammable substance on gaming tables.

Armed police were deployed around the casino, prompting the officials to lock down the resort.

However, the police chief stressed that there was no concrete evidence to whether it was an act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. terrorism monitor, said an Islamic State-linked Filipino operative, who provides daily updates on the ongoing clashes in Marawi claimed that “lone wolf soldiers” of the Islamic State group are responsible for the attack at Resorts World Manila.

Resorts World Manila is an integrated resort located in Newport City opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The Resorts World issued a statement after the shooting saying the hotel is “currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.”

“The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe,” the statement read. (ANI)