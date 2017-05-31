Atleast 50 people killed or wounded in suicide car explosion in Afgan capital Kabul, near Indian Embassy

Kabul/Afganistan, May 31: According to Media reports, a massive explosion had rocked the Afgan capital Kabul city. The explosion occurred is near the Indian Embassy.

AT LEAST 67 people have been killed or wounded after a car bomb exploded near a number of foreign embassies in the Afghan capital of Kabul, reports express.co.uk.

An eyewitness explained what he thought was an earthquake shaking the ground before the explosion. It remains unclear whether there are any deaths or injuries caused by the blast, adds express.co.uk.

The report also says that it was a Huge blast which occurred near the Indian embassy in Kabul and all embassy officials are reportedly safe.

The explosion occurred near the Indian embassy in the diplomatic area of the city. Reports are coming that the glass panes of the windows and doors of the Indian embassy are damaged. Images on Twitter show a large cloud of black smoke over the city.

The BBC’s Harun Nazafijada in Kabul describes a chaotic scene with multiple injuries and people being transferred to hospital. He says the central square has been cordoned off by police.

There have been sporadic deadly attacks on Kabul in recent months, all of which have highlighted the worsening security situation across Afghanistan.

Earlier this month at least eight civilians were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a Nato convoy as it was passing the US Embassy.

Houses hundreds of metres away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

More details awaited.