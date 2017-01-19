Atletico Mineiro eye move for Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 19 (IANS) Former Brazil international midfielder Lucas Leiva could leave Liverpool to join Atletico Mineiro football club in his homeland.

The 30-year-old had limited opportunities under Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp and is said to be open to the prospect of joining a new club, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Uol Esporte on Wednesday, Atletico’s coach Roger Machado is also considering a move for former Brazil internationals Elias and Jadson.

Lucas, who has made 235 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Gremio in 2007, still has 18 months left on his Anfield contract.

