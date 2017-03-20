ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi

Karachi, Mar. 20: Two Chinese citizens have been detained by Pakistan‘s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Karachi over ATM fraud.

The Express Tribune cited an official of the FIA who requested anonymity, as saying that the FIA executives had got complaints on March 10 from the branch manager of Bank alHabib, Chartered Accountant Avenue Branch, Karachi, that two Chinese nationals had attached and detached the skimming equipment, along with a spy camera panel, at the branch and took the cards’ data that were genuinely used at the ATM.

According to the official, the FIA team under the supervision of sub-inspector Akbar Khan saw the two suspected Chinese national nearing the ATM and withdrawing the skimming device in the CCTV footage of the bank ATM.

The raiding party of the FIA cybercrime apprehended the criminals and took them inside the bank premises for interrogation and investigation.

A case filed under Sections 3, 4, 13, 14 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 has been registered against Chinese nationals, who were recognised as Zhong Xianquan and Zhong Xianming. (ANI)