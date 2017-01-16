ATM free withdrawals may be halved to just three

New Delhi, Jan 16: If you thought not being able to withdraw as much as you wanted to from ATMs was painful, here’s some more worry coming your way. The government is considering a proposal to reduce the free withdrawals by more than half to just three, instead of the nearly 8-10 now, including from banks where one has accounts, reports The Economic Times.

This proposal, floated by bankers, was discussed in the pre-budget consultations with the finance ministry, and the feeling was that this is one of the ways to push digital, said people familiar with the matter.

“A proposal to bring down free ATM transactions to three per month has been discussed with the finance ministry, and this is one of the measures being considered to disincentivise use of cash,” a senior banker said on the condition of anonymity.