ATM now means ‘Aayega Tab Milega’, says Mamata Banerjee on cash crunch

New Delhi, Nov 16: Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee addressing the press outside Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is flanked by NC chief Omar Abdullah, leaders from BJP ally Shiv Sena and former AAP leaders. Banerjee had led the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today to present a 2-page memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee detailing the issues with the government’s demonetisation move.

“We have requested the President to speak to the government and decide on this and bring back normalcy in the country. The common man is suffering because of the government’s move,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said and quipped, “Initially ATM meant “All time Money” now it is “Aayega tab milega”.

She said the TMC will move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

In fact all opposition parties have said they will move for an adjournment motion tomorrow because they want a discussion on demonetisation. The government has said it has no problems disccusing the issue, but the oppostion wants the PM to reply to their questions.

Banerjee says the President was once the Finance Minister and knows the country’s situation better than anyone else. Farmers don’t have money, people are dying and the government is protecting people with black money.

Earlier, Kejriwal met Mamata after her arrival in the national capital on Tuesday and both discussed the issue for about 40 minutes.

TMC leader Derek Obrien said, Our CM is the first person to speak against the demonetisation and we are also first to give notice in Parliament on this. We have already realised that the quicker we found the solution to this problem, the better it is.