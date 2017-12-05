Atmospheric air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated to severe category

New Delhi, Dec 5: The air quality in the Delhi-NCR has deteriorated and is back to the severe category in the last two days.

According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Delhi’s Lodhi Road area contains prominent pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 which are in ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category respectively.

The air quality around India Gate on Tuesday was recorded at 258 under ‘poor’ category.

Air quality in Delhi has been hovering between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories but was not ‘severe’ since November 13. The AQI levels in the capital were recorded in the ‘severe’ zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.

The normal life of Delhites was affected much by the bad air quality. During the first week in November, all schools in the Delhi-NCR area were shut down after severe pollution.

Several accidents took place after piling up of vehicles due to dense fog in several places in Delhi as well as in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)