ATP Single Rankings: Rafael Nadal maintains top spot

Madrid, Jan 8: Rafael Nadal of Spain remained in the number one spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings, released on Monday.

Nadal, the 16-time Grand Slam champion, was nearly a thousand points ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, reports Efe.

World No.3 Grigor Dimitrov trailed over 4,600 points behind Federer, while Alexander Zverev of Germany jumped to the fourth position ahead of Austria’s Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland occupied the ninth position, followed by Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,600 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,605

3. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,990

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,610

5. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,060

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,805

7. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,775

8. Jack Sock (US) 3,165

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,060

10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,615