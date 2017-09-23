Atrocities of Godman: Mathura’s Baba molests physically disabled, threw out of ashram when she got conceived

Mathura/ Uttar Pradesh, September 23: Sadhu Govind Das, a self styled godman, molested physically disabled disciple at his ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana.

Mathura: Self styled godman Sadhu Govind Das arrested in Barsana&taken to West Bengal after girl from WB registered FIR of rape against him. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2017

The victim, who hails from West Bengal, has been living in the ashram from the past few months. She alleged that she was being molested by the godman for several times and later when she got conceived, threw out of the ashram. After reaching home, she lodged a complaint against the godman at police station.

Following the complaint, a team of West Bengal police accompanied by local cops reached the ashram on Thursday night and arrested the self styled godman. Mathura Superintendent of Police, Aditya Kumar Shukla said, “We are taking the “baba” to Bengal, as that’s where the complaint was lodged.”

The accused denied the allegations and claimed that the victim was just cooking up stories to defame him and oust him from the ashram. Self styled godman said, “I didn’t do anything, I don’t even know the girl. One day a couple left their daughter with me asking me to take care of her.”