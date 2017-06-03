ATS arrest accused in 2011 Bhanwari Devi murder case,Indira Bishnoi from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas area.

NewDelhi, June3:In a major breakthrough in 2011 Bhanwari Devi murder case, ATS on Friday arrested accused Indira Bishnoi from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas area.

The anti-terror team has handed Bishnoi to Central Bureau of Investigation, which is in charge of the sensational case.

Bhanwari Devi was an auxiliary nurse who was abducted and murdered in 2011. It was alleged that she was blackmailing Maderna and Congress legislator Malkhan Singh for crores (millions) based upon a CD in which Maderna and others were seen in a compromising position with Bhanwari Devi.