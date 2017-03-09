Attack Against Minorities: Hindu Woman Killed In Pakistan

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Mar.9: A woman from the minority Hindu community was axed to death in the Baba Kot area of Nasirabad district in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn has reported that the incident happened in the Dera Murad Jamali area of the district on Yesterday.

Police said that unknown people attacked Zania Kumari in Goth Asif Ali Shah and escaped after the murder.

The reason for the attack still remains unclear.

Police has registered a case against the killers.

Jalo Ram, Zania Kumari’s brother, told media’s that his sister was killed for no reason by “influential people” of the area.

He appealed to senior police officers of Balochistan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and SSP of Nasirabad, to take action against the killers and provide security to his family.

According to South Asia Partnership-Pakistan, a local human rights group in Pakistan, Muslim men are take away and forcibly convert about thousand girls — mostly from Hindu community, almost each year.

Not only that, a large number of Pakistani Hindus leave for India every year to escape religious victimization, according to the Pakistan Hindu Council.

This is not the first time minorities have facing cruel attacks in Muslim-dominated Pakistan.

Minority communities such as Hindus and Christians have been facing crucial attacks in recent years, despite the Pakistani government’s efforts to reach out to them.

In addition to the public ill treatment of minorities, Pakistan has strict profanity laws based on the religion Islam. Anyone found insulting or mocking Islamic principles or religious figures is given cruel punishments including the death penalty.

(With ANI Inputs)