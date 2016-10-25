Attack In Quetta : Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Raheel Sharif reached the spot

Islamabad, Oct 25 : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Raheel Sharif on Tuesday reached Quetta following a deadly blast at a police academy that killed 59 people.

The Prime Minister is expected to chair a high-level meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the city after the attack on the Balochistan Police College, around 20 km east of Quetta, on Monday night when three gunmen burst into the sprawling academy, targeting sleeping quarters home to some 700 recruits, and sent terrified young men aged between 15 and 25 fleeing, Dawn online reported.

The attack left over 120 injured.

Both the Army Chief and the prime minister will visit hospitals where the injured are being treated.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Sher Afghan said the attackers belonged to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami who were receiving directions from Afghanistan.

Most of the deaths were caused when two of the attackers blew themselves up. The third was shot by Frontier Corps troopers.

–IANS