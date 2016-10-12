New Delhi, October 12: President of President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah tweeted that the attacks on BJP karyakartas in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of grave concern.

#BREAKING Attacks on BJP karyakartas in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of grave concern: Amit Shah #KeralaKillings https://t.co/HGBgyb1HUo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 12, 2016

Murder of Ramith, a BJP karyakarta, in Pinarayi village, Kannaur district, hometown of Kerala CM is disturbing. My condolence to the family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 12, 2016

Chavassery Uttaman, Ramith’s father was similarly killed in 2002, his mother suffered serious injures when his house was attacked recently. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 12, 2016