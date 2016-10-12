Attacks on BJP karyakartas in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of grave concern: Amit Shah

October 12, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, October 12: President of President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah tweeted that the attacks on BJP karyakartas in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of grave concern.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top