Attempted kidnapping case: Police finds CCTV footage against Haryana BJP chief’s son

New Delhi/August 8: Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, had been arrested for following an IAS officer’s daughter’s car on her way home. They were later released on bail over the ‘stalking’ case filed by DJ Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh on Sunday midnight.

Varnika Kundu in her complaint says that two men have followed her in an SUV car and pulled up the vehicle close to her car several times and even tried to block her way. The victim’s father, a senior Haryana IAS officer who had taken the issue to the social media to urge people to fight crime against women. He stated that she had a full faith on the system and was grateful to Chandigarh police for saving his daughter’s life. He added that the victim and the family shall move court if the charges against alleged culprits were diluted in some way or other.

The Chandigarh police have retrieved the footage of five CCTV cameras on the routes where the incident happened. The captured visuals show the victim’s vehicle being chased by the alleged vehicle of the accused. According to Chandigarh police, the footage showed the victim’s car being followed by a white SUV. Later, the police had changed its word that the CCTVs along the route were non-functional at the time of the incident.

The Congress Party vice-president, Rahul Gandhi, condemned the incident and said that the state government must punish the guilty and not “collude” with culprits.

DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra clarified to media that the police have procured footage establishing that the victim was being chased by the accused in a Tata Safari. However, he refused to divulge the source of footage, which he said were either from the police’s CCTV cameras or those privately installed. Police have retrieved footage from five of the seven CCTV cameras installed along the route and would provide further details at a press conference on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, MP from Chandigarh and BJP leader Kirron Kher assured the victim on Monday that justice would be served and had rubbished the claims of the CCTV footage going missing. She also said that the police were under no political pressure and were doing their job. Kirron Kher also rejected claims that the accused were booked under lenient provisions as one of them is related to the state BJP leader.