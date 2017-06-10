Attractive offers in Flipkart, Shopclues aiming to clear stock before GST rollout

New Delhi, June 10: E-commerce giants Flipkart and Shopclues have started to sell their articles with offers on their websites starting today, promising high discounts, to clear their respective inventories before the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1.

While Flipkart is running offers and discounts on fashion products under the sale that would stretch for 9 days, Shopclues is running a week-long promotional offers on home kitchen, electronic accessories, fashion and related accessories.

“The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country,” Flipkart Fashion Head Rishi Vasudev said in a statement.

Flipkart Fashion Days will run for nine days, starting on June 10 until June 18 under which the company would offer products from 50 brands.

“A ‘Bid n Win’ contest will also be open for the customers during the 9-day sale and the lowest unique bidders will win premium prizes like Emporio Armani watch worth Rs 13,995, Victorinox bag worth Rs 15,960 and a lot more,” the Flipkart statement said.

The sale will be across 50 brands, including Aeropostale, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas and the like.

Shopclues expects to double the number of transactions in the sale as against the one held last month.

“Last month, we had launched trial of the Triple Value sale for two days, which saw over 1 lakh transactions on our website. This time, we hope to double it within the time- period of this sale. It is a big event for us. During the sale, we expect about five times more conversions compared to any other regular day,” said Harneet Singh, Vice-President for marketing, Shopclues.