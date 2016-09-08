Audi A4 (B9) Launched in India at Rs 38.1 Lakh

Mumbai, Sep 08: Audi’s most successful luxury sedan – the A4 has finally got a much-awaited refresh. The B9 version of the Audi A4 is launched in India on 8th September 2016.

The German car maker has priced the new A4 starting at Rs 38.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The price for the Technology variant of the A4 30 TFSI is Rs 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The car will come in India with a new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine that will produce 150 hp of power and 250 nm of torque. The car will also not feature Audi’s all-wheel drive quattro technology.

The A4 will have a front wheel drive system and will come with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The car is an EU 6 emission class so buyers really don’t have to worry that much about destroying the environment.

