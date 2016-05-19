Audi showcases next generation R8 V10 Plus priced at Rs 2.55 crores

Bengaluru, May 19: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer on Thursday set the pulses racing in Bengaluru as it hosted the Audi India Range drive to showcase its diverse product portfolio. The event also marked the market introduction of the most powerful and fastest production Audi ever built – the next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus.

“Since our entry into India in 2007, we have defined the way the luxury car market has evolved, by launching more than 40 products in India, which include a successful range of Sedans, SUVs and performance cars. Luxury to us is about choice and our wide range of models showcased here today has helped us in building an extremely strong foundation in the country. We are buoyant on India and are looking forward to a sustained profitable growth as we complete a decade in India,” said Joe King, Head, Audi India.

The event brought together the diverse product portfolio of Audi in India including the super luxurious Audi A8 L, one of the world’s most successful sedans – the Audi A6, the luxurious Audi A4, India’s first compact luxury sedan – the Audi A3 Sedan, India’s first compact luxury open top convertible – the Audi A3 Cabriolet, the super sporty Audi RS 7, India’s first super sportscar with an Avant body type – the Audi RS 6 Avant, the sporty and luxurious Audi S5, the design icon – Audi TT Coupe, lightweight, sporty and powerful – the Audi Q7, the progressive Audi Q5, the first and only compact luxury SUV in India – the Audi Q3 quattro;

The showstopper being the most powerful and fastest production Audi ever built – the next generation new Audi R8 V10 Plus.

The program presented an opportunity to experience the capabilities of these vehicles on different kinds of tracks.

The Audi brand is today well accepted by customers in India and the company has already created a strong base of over 55,000 customers and a fan base of over 1.2 lakh Twitter followers and over 35 lakh Facebook fans. Symbolizing Audi’s image of a brand for ‘Young Achievers’, Audi Fan, and Indian test cricket team captain, Virat Kohli joined the celebrations in Bengaluru. A driving enthusiast himself, Virat displayed his scoring pace by throttling the Audi R8 V10 Plus.

“Our focus is on the road ahead for the next ten years. We will be introducing products in new segments, with new body styles, new design language and new technologies to celebrate this success. We will also focus on strengthening our dealer network by introducing new customer touchpoints and innovative concepts like the Audi Mobile Terminal which is already a success in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We will continue to provide the best to our customers in India and will launch at least ten new products in 2016,” said Joe King.

Audi also announced the market introduction of the most powerful and fastest production Audi ever built – the next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus. Naturally-aspirated 5.2 FSI quattro V10 mid-engine with up to 610 hp (449 kW) of power responds instantly to throttle and propels the car from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 330 km/h. Much lighter than its predecessor, the next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus is priced at INR 2.55 crores ex-showroom Maharashtra and INR 2.60 crores ex-showroom Karnataka.

“It has indeed been an amazing decade for us in India. By bringing in the right product that the customer wants, establishing a wide area network and a focus on after-sales service, profitable dealer partners, and a strong Customer Connect, Audi has laid a strong foundation for the next decade of dynamic and profitable growth in India and has well established itself as the most sought after luxury car brand,” added King.

The Audi model range in India includes the Audi A3, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi TT Coupe, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 6 Avant, Audi RS 7 Sportback and new Audi R8 V10 plus.