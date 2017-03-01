Auditory challenged rehabilitated Mumbai girl needs help with her Aspen camp, U.S trip ticket

At Kranti, they were supported in catching up with their education and learning to express themselves. “We knew our mother was a bar dancer, but pretended not to know. After coming here and talking about it, we realised she was only doing it to provide for us,” says Farah.

Kranti not only helped the girls’ study but supplemented their learning with experiences that helped them grow. The girls learn theatre, music and art. “After we came to Kranti, we wanted our sister to come and join us. So we asked Robin, the founder, to let Amreen come here,” says Farah.

Amreen came to Kranti in 2015. After coming here, she learnt International Sign Language. Her teacher Sana, has taken it upon herself to not only teach Amreen sign language, but also to make her into a strong, confident young lady.

“A deaf person has to develop skills to get by in life. Just because you can’t hear, does not mean you cannot see, or are in any other way impaired,” Sana explains to Amreen. A dictat Amreen has taken to heart.

As Amreen explains, through signing, “At Kranti, I learnt dancing, painting and theatre. I also started going to the Bombay School for the Deaf and Mute, which is something I only dreamed of doing. At school, I learnt the basics of reading and writing. It was Sana who really helped me learn. She meets me almost every day and teaches me for 2-4 hours. She even teaches the other Kranti girls and staff on Sundays, so everyone is learning sign language.”