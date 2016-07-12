Augmented reality smartphone game Pokemon Go take players for a ride

July 12:For those who are wondering about Pokemon Go ,it is a free-to-play, GPS based augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic for iOS and Android devices.

Released in July 2016,it allows players to capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon who appear throughout the real world.

Pokemon Go uses your phone’s GPS and clock to detect where and when you are in the game and make Pokémon “appear” around you (on your phone screen) so you can go and catch them.

As you move around, different and more types of Pokémon will appear depending on where you are and what time it is.

The idea is to encourage you to travel around the real world to catch Pokémon in the game.

This combination of a game and the real world interacting is known as “augmented reality.”

Unlike other installment in the Pokémon series, players in Pokémon Go do not battle wild Pokémon to capture them.

The game relies on a unique capture system where the player must throw a Poké Ball with the right force and at the right time to make a successful catch.

After capturing a wild Pokémon, the player is awarded two types of in-game currencies: candies and stardust.

After acquiring a sizable number of points , the players can advance through levels where they can join a Pokemon gym.

Pokemon Go mania has quickly swept the US as players armed with smartphones hunt streets, parks, rivers and elsewhere to capture monsters and gather supplies in the hit game.

According to the research firm SimilarWeb, the game was downloaded in more than five percent of Android phones in the first two days of release and had outpaced the dating app Tinder.

The game uses GPS and mapping capabilities in mobile phones to let players roam the real world to find “PokeStops” stocked with supplies and hunt cartoon character monsters to capture and train for battles.

PokeStops can also dispense monster eggs, which players incubate by racking up walking distances.

Players can also visit “gyms,” where captured cartoon creatures can be conditioned as combatants to seize such training facilities.

A young woman playing Pokemon Go came upon a dead body in a Wyoming river while hunting a water monster in the game, according to US news reports.

Nintendo, Google and Pokemon Company all invested in Niantic after it spun off from the California-based Internet company.